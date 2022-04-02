Issues arose after someone shared the email last month with Jake Holcomb, the now-former manager of an Applebee’s restaurant in Lawrence, Kansas. He was outraged as he read the email, which said: “As inflation continues to climb and gas prices continue to go up that means more hours employees will need to work to maintain their current level of living.”

Holcomb said he printed a couple dozen copies and left them where servers could find them, the Springfield News-Leader reported.

“Then, I gave everyone in the restaurant their food for free and we just left; we didn’t even close the store,” he said, adding that he also shared the email with a friend who posted a screenshot to Reddit on March 21.