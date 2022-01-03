Beyond the external economic factors, it’s doubtful Apple’s prospects have improved dramatically to justify the latest rally. Remember that in late October, the technology giant missed analysts’ sales expectations for the three months ended in September, and Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook cautioned chip shortages would get worse in the holiday quarter.The latest reports indicate this year doesn’t look much better. Late November at an investor conference, the head of AT&T Inc.’s wireless business said he expects customer growth won’t be as strong in 2022. That doesn’t bode well for Apple. The next day, Bloomberg News reported that the company has told its suppliers that iPhone demand is slowing. Then there is valuation. Apple isn’t cheap. The stock is trading at around 30 times 2022 fiscal year’s earnings estimates, which is more than 50% above its five-year historical average. While that ratio is similar to those of Google-parent Alphabet Inc. and Microsoft Corp., the other tech giants are forecast to show significantly more revenue growth in the coming year. Analysts expect Apple sales growth to slow dramatically from 33% for fiscal 2021 to a sluggish 4% in the current fiscal year.