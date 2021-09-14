After last year’s big 5G upgrade, the incremental nature of this year’s improvements may be a letdown to some and offer little incentive to upgrade. Should you, though? It depends. For iPhone 12 owners, probably not. Again, last year’s release already has the higher-speed fifth-generation wireless capability. Because the latest models lack any “must-have” new features, it isn’t worth the hassle to switch. But for users with an iPhone 11 or older, buying the iPhone 13 may be worth it, especially if you can get an attractive trade-in deal from a wireless carrier.