Applied DNA Sciences: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

STONY BROOK, N.Y. — STONY BROOK, N.Y. — Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (APDN) on Thursday reported a loss of $3.8 million in its fiscal first quarter.
The DNA-based security technology company posted revenue of $5.3 million in the period.
In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company’s shares hit $1.65. A year ago, they were trading at $3.40.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on APDN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/APDN