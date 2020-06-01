Construction of nonresidential projects fell 1.3% with office buildings, hotels and the sector that includes shopping centers all down.
Spending on construction by the federal government and state and local governments was down 2.5% in April
There is hope that with government stay-at-home orders being lifted, construction activity may rebound. However, many economists are worried that the recovery from the sharp recession which has seen millions of workers lose their jobs may take a good deal of time.
