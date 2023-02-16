AptarGroup: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. — CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. — AptarGroup Inc. (ATR) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $59 million.
The maker of consumer-product dispensing systems posted revenue of $795.9 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $780 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $239.3 million, or $3.59 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.32 billion.
AptarGroup shares have climbed roughly 1% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $110.69, a fall of 3.5% in the last 12 months.
