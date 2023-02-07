Aramark: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PHILADELPHIA — PHILADELPHIA — Aramark Holdings Corp. (ARMK) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $74.2 million.
The provider of food, facilities and uniform services posted revenue of $4.6 billion in the period, beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.52 billion.
Aramark shares have climbed 6% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 23% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ARMK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ARMK