Arch Capital: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PEMBROKE, Bermuda — PEMBROKE, Bermuda — Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) on Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of $849.5 million.
The property and casualty insurer posted revenue of $2.95 billion in the period.
Arch Capital shares have increased almost 4% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $65.25, a climb of 40% in the last 12 months.
