Arconic: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PITTSBURGH — PITTSBURGH — Arconic Corporation (ARNC) on Tuesday reported a loss of $273 million in its fourth quarter. The Pittsburgh-based company said it had a loss of $2.70 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 31 cents per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The company posted revenue of $1.94 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $182 million, or $1.75 per share. Revenue was reported as $8.96 billion.

Arconic expects full-year revenue in the range of $8 billion to $8.5 billion.

Arconic shares have climbed 14% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 25% in the last 12 months.

