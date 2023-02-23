Arcosa: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS — DALLAS — Arcosa Inc. (ACA) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $154.6 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $245.8 million, or $5.05 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.24 billion.
Arcosa expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.15 billion to $2.25 billion.
Arcosa shares have climbed roughly 6% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $57.50, a climb of 25% in the last 12 months.
