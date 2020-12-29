Delta Air Lines Inc., down 12 cents to $40.03.
The airline industry will get up to $15 billion more in taxpayer aid in the coronavirus relief bill.
Simon Property Group Inc., down $2.19 to $83.29.
The shopping mall operator completed purchase of Taubman Centers.
Southwest Airlines Inc., up 3 cents to $46.15.
The airline dropped its threat of furloughs or pay cuts for thousands of workers.
Expedia Group Inc., up $2.82 to $131.30.
The online travel agency rose as the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines signals an eventual recovery for its industry.
Micron Technology Inc., down 45 cents to $70.21.
The chipmaker slipped as investors eased off technology stocks during a day of subdued trading.
Boeing Co., up 16 cents to $216.25.
Boeing’s long-troubled 737 Max jet resumed commercial flights in the U.S. for the first time since regulators grounded them over safety concerns.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.