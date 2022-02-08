The results during the first four bear markets are mixed. I compared total returns for the most profitable 20% of U.S. companies, weighted by market value, with those of the least profitable 20%. During the two bear markets in the 1960s, the low-profitability stocks declined more than the higher-profitability ones, as one might expect. But in the ensuing two bear markets in the 1970s and early 1980s, the low-profitability stocks outperformed. In fact, the low-profitability group was up 10% during the bear market from 1980 to 1982, while high-profitability stocks declined modestly.