They differ. Delta, the strain first reported in India in October, is the most worrisome detected so far. Twice as transmissible as the coronavirus that sparked the pandemic, delta is becoming dominant globally. Studies from the U.K. have shown that it’s more resistant to vaccines than the alpha variant that emerged there in late 2020, particularly in people who have received just the first dose. Some researchers say that will require a higher proportion of people in the community to be immunized to slow, and eventually stop, transmission through herd immunity. The reduction in vaccine effectiveness caused by delta may vary by type. The Pfizer-BioNTech shot appeared to be more effective than AstraZeneca’s in a study published in the New England Journal of Medicine in July.