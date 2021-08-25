We’ll know as more time goes by. An unpublished study by Pfizer researchers that followed vaccinated individuals for up to six months reported a gradually declining trend in vaccine efficacy against a symptomatic infection, but found their shot remained “highly efficacious” overall. Efficacy peaked at 96.2% in the two months after a second shot, and declined gradually to 83.7% from four months, and then by an average of 6% every two months. Waning vaccine-induced immunity is likely to be first detected by vaccine failures in vulnerable individuals, such as diabetes and heart-failure patients, and reflect lower levels of virus-blocking antibodies. U.K. researchers say that a likely scenario is that, as immunity gradually wanes, more vaccinated individuals will get infected, but their immune system will rapidly control the infection, resulting in no or mild symptoms. However, exposure to the virus will further boost and broaden their immune response to it. Vaccination campaigns against SARS-CoV-2 may continue for years.