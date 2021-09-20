Soaring home prices are becoming a political problem around the world. In China, out of desperation, some cities with red-hot housing markets have instituted price controls. Across the border, in the Tier-1 cities of Guangzhou and Shenzhen, local governments launched price reference systems for existing home sales. If, for example, you can sell your apartment for $1 million, but your buyer can only get a bank mortgage based on the suggested sale price of $500,000, the buyer will have to shell out a much bigger down payment. This reduces demand and dampens home prices.