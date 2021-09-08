Although there have been no head-to-head clinical trials, it appears from evidence gathered in studies before and after the vaccines were authorized that the mRNA versions are superior to the other formulations in widespread use. Moderna’s vaccine was 94% effective at preventing Covid, that is to say, a symptomatic case of coronavirus infection, and Pfizer-BioNTech’s was 95% effective in the trials resulting in their authorization. Those numbers are under assault with the subsequent spread of the delta variant of SARS-CoV-2, which appears to be better than earlier strains at evading immunity gained from vaccination. Still, data out of New York state show that the vaccines have remained highly protective against hospitalization, even during the period where delta took over.