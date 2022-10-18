Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

For most of the year, US consumers have soldiered on in the face of recurrent sticker shock at their favorite retailers, reluctantly paying up for name brands and sometimes switching to cheaper options rather than go home empty-handed. But a consumer rebellion against inflation is brewing, and spending may be in for a sluggish period ahead.

Last month, the net share of sticker-shocked shoppers who walked away instead of making purchases rose to 9.9% from 8.7% in August, according to Morning Consult survey data from its nationally representative monthly panel of 2,200 US adults, which is weighted to reflect the product categories in the consumer price index. Many consumers also continued to trade down at high rates.

The numbers suggest that the fourth quarter could be a turning point for consumer spending. In recent months, a weighted average of the inverted Price Sensitivity and Substitutability indexes — together called the Consumer Purchasing Power Barometer — helped predict movements in real retail sales and real personal consumption expenditures. In this case, the numbers hint at further inflation-adjusted declines starting as soon as October.

Of course, the US consumer economy has looked vulnerable ever since the Federal Reserve started raising interest rates to rein in the highest inflation in 40 years. Yet household spending has mostly defied the doomsayers so far. Bank of America Corp. Chief Executive Officer Brian Moynihan said Monday that consumers “remained resilient with strong, although slower growing, spending levels and still maintained elevated deposit amounts.” They accumulated large cash cushions during the Covid-19 pandemic, and they have the balance sheets to take on more debt if needed. Workers’ real wages have indeed declined, but the job market remains so hot that most people don’t fear for their livelihoods.

The upshot is that people are starting to cut back. For instance, restaurants’ sales per customer appear to be struggling to keep up with “food away from home” inflation in the consumer price index, according to monthly transaction data from Bloomberg Second Measure. After a “reopening” frenzy after the first year of the pandemic, sales growth normalized earlier this year and may now be slipping on a real basis as consumers opt to dine at home instead. Here’s the Bloomberg Second Measure panel data for Darden, which has a portfolio including Olive Garden Italian Restaurant, Yard House and The Capital Grille, as well as Bloomin’ Brands, which includes Outback Steakhouse and Carrabba’s Italian Grill.

Slightly more surprisingly, there are also some signs that spending at supermarkets may not be quite keeping pace with inflation.

Costs are rising for companies, too, so profit margins will naturally shrink if they cannot pass along higher costs to consumers. Yet Wall Street analysts have continued to print sanguine earnings outlooks for S&P 500 Index companies, including vulnerable consumer discretionary firms. Consensus analyst estimates suggest that quarterly earnings will mostly just stagnate.

So are consumers and Wall Street in for a rude awakening in the coming months and quarters?

Scott Brave, the head of economic analytics who created the Morning Consult Consumer Purchasing Power Barometer with economic analyst Kayla Bruun, thinks that the data may indeed be signaling an inflection point. “If this trend holds that we’ve seen the last two months, PCE growth is getting to the point where we’re going to be talking not just about slow growth but potentially declines,” he told me by phone. “It’s flashing a red signal.” He noted that sticker-shock aversion that at first was mainly affecting the habits of lower-income households is now showing up across the income spectrum.

None of this is entirely inconsistent with the idea of a “softish landing” that Fed Chair Jerome Powell has referenced — perhaps some sort of a further slowdown or shallow recession — provided that consumption simply continues on its current trajectory and inflation moderates, giving the Fed breathing room to stop raising interest rates. But as Brave told me, the risk is that the consumer economy is starting to look shaky enough that it would struggle to withstand another shock. Ultimately, it’s impossible to know where such a shock might come from, but with war still raging in Ukraine, growth slowing in Europe and China and financial markets on edge the world over, anyone who is banking on US consumer resiliency may want to buckle up.

