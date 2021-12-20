FSOC tunnel vision extends to stablecoins. The report claims without support that stablecoins were developed to avoid the volatility of other crypto assets. But the way to avoid exposure to crypto is not to buy any. All stablecoin users I know maintain extensive crypto investments.The real reason people use stablecoins is regulations make it difficult to convert crypto assets to traditional assets. Stablecoins are a creature of regulation in the same sense that money market funds were created in the 1970s to get around government limits on interest banks could pay retail depositors while the economy was running at double-digit inflation. But regulators always see the potential problems of new ideas that mitigate the harms of their mistakes. Regulators discouraged and fought money market funds for 10 years before reversing course—after high inflation had been broken and banks were paying interest on checking accounts so the need had lessened—and taking them over so they posed similar risks to the banking system rather than being an independent alternative.