NEW YORK — Frappuccino sales are struggling, and concerns about how much sugar the slushy drinks contain may be among the reasons.

Starbucks says sales from the frozen coffee drinks are down 3 percent from a year ago, and is blaming the “health and wellness” trend for the dip. But not everyone thinks Americans are suddenly waking up to how much sugar is in a Frappuccino.

Analysts cite other potential factors, such as price and competition for the sales dip.

A medium Frappuccino costs between $4 and $5. The calorie counts vary, but a 16-ounce Cupcake Creme Frappuccino has 400 calories and 63 grams of sugar.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.