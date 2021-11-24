If there is one constant throughout the spending-bill drama, it’s the promise that only the wealthy would pay for it. And Biden has been consistent that by wealthy he means income above $400,000. The latest version of Build Back Better contains taxes on investment income for people who earn more than $400,000. There are some new income taxes on high earners, now defined as people who earn more than $10 million a year. But it also increases the State and Local Tax (SALT) deduction to $80,000. This is the most expensive line-item of the bill, estimated to cost $275 billion over the next five years. It would be a large tax cut that mostly benefits high earners. The Committee for a Responsible Budget estimates 98% of that money goes to workers with six-figure incomes, with 23.5% going to households earning more than $500,000.