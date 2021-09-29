Going “long” has two key advantages that may not be immediately obvious. First, time is on the longs’ side. The longer investors are in the market, the more likely they are to make money. Second, long investors have more to gain than lose. There’s no ceiling on how high the market can climb, whereas investors can only lose what they invest — and even that overstates the downside because the market has never hit zero and has always recovered after a downturn. That doesn’t mean all longs have the same potential payoff. Investments in individual stocks or cryptocurrencies are riskier and the potential gains more tenuous, but the core advantages of being long are the same.