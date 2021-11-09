“It’s kind of like Typhoid Mary. Do you invite her to dinner knowing she’s Typhoid Mary, or do you explain to Mary, `I’m sorry, we can’t take a chance. We love you, but we can’t take that chance.’ That’s what you’ve got to do with unvaccinated people when it comes to COVID, most especially if someone in your household is elderly or immunocompromised. This is just a matter of health and respecting each other, not political,” she said.