Ares Capital: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK — NEW YORK — Ares Capital Corp. (ARCC) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $174 million.
The private equity firm posted revenue of $640 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $577.7 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $600 million, or $1.19 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.1 billion.
Ares Capital shares have increased 6% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 12% in the last 12 months.
