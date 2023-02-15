Ares Commercial Real Estate: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK — NEW YORK — Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. (ACRE) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $2.9 million.
The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $30.4 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $52.6 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $29.8 million, or 57 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $170.2 million.
Ares Commercial Real Estate shares have increased 16% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 16% in the last 12 months.
