People walk by an exchange office in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018.The Argentine currency fell again to an all-time low of 34,5 pesos for every U.S. dollar.President Mauricio Macri has asked the International Monetary fund for an early release of funds from a $50 billion deal with the IMF to ease concerns that Argentina will not be able to meet its debt obligations for 2019. (Natacha Pisarenko/Associated Press)

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — President Mauricio Macri asked the International Monetary Fund on Wednesday for an early release of funds from a $50 billion deal with the IMF to ease concerns that Argentina will not be able to meet its debt obligations for 2019.

Macri said in a televised address that Argentina has agreed with the IMF “to advance all necessary funds to guarantee compliance with next year’s financial program.”

Macri said that in the past week there have been “expressions of a lack of trust in the markets” about Argentina. He said the decision seeks to dispel any uncertainty, but he did not specify the amount or when the funds will be released.

Argentina was forced to strike a deal with the IMF earlier this year after a sharp depreciation of its currency and a run on the peso. The three year stand-by financing deal is aimed at strengthening the South American country’s weak economy and helping it fight inflation, which at 30 percent per year, is one of the highest in the world.

The Argentine currency fell again Wednesday to close at an all-time low of 34.2 pesos per U.S. dollar.

