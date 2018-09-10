In this Sept. 6, 2018 photo, Modesta Cabanas stands behind her home’s security gate on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina. Cabanas said she goes to the local soup kitchen to feed her family, and that since the economic crisis started, the meal portions are much smaller now that more people are eating there. (Natacha Pisarenko/Associated Press)

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — Men wait outside the metal-grill door of a soup kitchen in a slum, hoping to get a small serving of beef and mashed potatoes. At a barter market on the capital’s outskirts, a woman tries to persuade another to exchange for her granddaughters’ tiny shoes.

Argentines are struggling in crisis in what was once one of the world’s most prosperous nations. Consumer prices are soaring, unemployment is high and the Argentine peso has plunged, bringing back haunting memories of the country’s economic meltdown in 2001 that pushed millions into poverty.

A growing number of people arrive at the “Happy Kids” soup kitchen in the Villa 1-11-14 shantytown, where servers try to stretch out steaming pots of stew because many more than expected are lining up for food.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.