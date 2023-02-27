Argo Group: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

PEMBROKE, Bermuda — PEMBROKE, Bermuda — Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. (ARGO) on Monday reported a loss of $109.2 million in its fourth quarter. The Pembroke, Bermuda-based company said it had a loss of $3.19 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.69 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The property and casualty insurance underwriter posted revenue of $383.7 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $379.4 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $175.2 million, or $5.31 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.87 billion.

Argo Group shares have risen 13% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $29.18, a decline of 31% in the last 12 months.

