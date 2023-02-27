Argo Group: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PEMBROKE, Bermuda — PEMBROKE, Bermuda — Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. (ARGO) on Monday reported a loss of $109.2 million in its fourth quarter.
For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $175.2 million, or $5.31 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.87 billion.
Argo Group shares have risen 13% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $29.18, a decline of 31% in the last 12 months.
