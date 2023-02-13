Arista Networks: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Arista Networks Inc. (ANET) on Monday reported fourth-quarter profit of $427.1 million. On a per-share basis, the Santa Clara, California-based company said it had net income of $1.35. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.41 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.21 per share.

The cloud networking company posted revenue of $1.28 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.2 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Arista Networks said it expects revenue in the range of $1.27 billion to $1.33 billion.

Arista Networks shares have risen 12% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $136, a rise of 12% in the last 12 months.

