The Navajo Nation owns the land and the projects won’t move forward without the tribe’s OK.

The tribe wrote in comments posted online Monday that the projects could negatively impact the tribe’s land, water, wildlife and cultural resources.

The Navajo community closest to the proposed projects already has asked the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to deny the permits.

The Hopi, Hualapai and Havasupai tribes say they’re also concerned about the possible impacts.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD