PHOENIX — Over the last five years, Arizona’s largest utility has broken away from its decades-long practice of not meddling in elections involving their regulators.

Arizona Public Service changed course in 2014 when it secretly backed its favored candidates for the commission regulating it.

The utility’s recent disclosure that it spent $3.2 million in the 2014 Arizona Corporation races raises questions about whether the regulated monopoly should be allowed to contribute money to causes that could adversely affect customers.

The admission came after years of suspicion that it secretly spent in the election, something APS refused to confirm or deny.

Its political spending in 2016 and 2018 was publicly disclosed.

___

Follow Jacques Billeaud at twitter.com/jacquesbilleaud.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.