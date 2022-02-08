Alibaba, on the other hand, is already listed and may struggle to rise again. Somewhat. The stake that SoftBank holds isn’t quite composed of the same American depositary shares listed in the U.S., nor even the stock that trades in Hong Kong, so it’s not a simple matter of calling up a broker and placing a sell order. Instead, it needs to prepare those shares. It appears that may have happened last week, when Alibaba registered an additional one billion depositary shares. Citigroup Inc. analysts including Alicia Yap reckon that move gives SoftBank the flexibility to offload some more of its almost 25% of the Chinese e-commerce giant.