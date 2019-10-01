Police said Tuesday the arrests followed a complaint by a rival firm that tugboat owners, assisted by corrupt harbor police officials, misled visiting cargo ships into hiring more tugs than were needed to bring them in to port.

As a result, the complaint said, smaller competitors who lacked enough tugs were driven out of business.

Thessaloniki port officials said the crackdown has not hampered harbor operations.

The suspects were arrested Monday in Thessaloniki and Greece’s capital, Athens.

