An example: He forecast the end of the Soviet Union in the 1970s, a full decade before the “Evil Empire” came tumbling down. When the CIA predicted that the Soviet Union would outproduce the United States in steel and other industrial goods, Pat used the common sense he learned growing up in Depression-era New York to correct them. Pat had seen reports of food and clothing shortages in Soviet cities, and he mentioned how many East Germans visiting their relatives in the West arrived with empty suitcases, which were filled when they went home. Using his Hell’s Kitchen working-class roots, he said any Berlin cabbie could have told the CIA what was really going on.

Moynihan wore bow ties, tweed jackets and an Irish walking hat often enough that he looked the part of an academic. To make a point, he could recall obscure books or articles he’d read 30 years earlier. This recall was a gift for someone in politics in New York.

In 1994, Tom Manton, the Queens Democratic leader and a U.S. congressman, hosted an “Irish for Moynihan” fundraiser at the Fitzpatrick Hotel on Lexington Avenue in Manhattan. As we drove up to the hotel, Pat asked his fundraising chief to give him a short briefing. She told him the particulars and that Manton had a surprise: A young man from Queens who had won a fiddle contest in Ireland would perform a couple of numbers. Pat accepted this with good grace but warned that he did not want any version of “Danny Boy” played. The event was a pleasant, informal party at the back of the pub room. Manton spoke and the young fiddle champion played two numbers. When the crowd asked for an encore, someone urged the lad to play, yes, “Danny Boy.”

Pat sprung out of his chair and grabbed the microphone. I polished off my pint, expecting to be chastised before the night was over for not blocking the offending song.

Pat announced that it being a Sunday evening the young man needed to get home to be fresh for school in the morning and he would forgo the honor of another song. But would they allow him to do his party piece to honor the young fiddler? At which point, totally from memory, the senator from New York recited “The Fiddler of Dooney” by W.B. Yeats.

Later, in the car, I asked Pat where that came from. He didn’t know there was a musician, let alone fiddler, on the program until he was en route to the party. Without turning around from the front seat, he said he was pretty sure it was the result of always having a book handy back when he worked on the docks, killing time between boats.

Maybe that’s why his co-workers challenged him to take the entrance exam for City College. He recalled going to take the test after work one day with his longshoreman’s hook in his right rear pocket. A year at CCNY, then the Navy, Tufts, Harvard, the Maxwell School at Syracuse University, the London School of Economics (on the GI Bill, mind), jobs with four presidents, postings to India and the United Nations, it always came back to who he knew and what he first learned on the streets of New York.

From 1977 to 1982, Pat and Governor Hugh Carey were the dominant political leaders in New York state. Those five years — as they battled to save New York from the worst fiscal crisis in its history — were probably the last hurrah for Irish Catholic political power in a state that was once famous for Tammany Hall and a vibrant working-class Democratic Party.

Pat would often defend Tammany, choosing to recall how it opened political doors for every ethnic group, not just the Irish. When Mike Bloomberg was sworn in as mayor in 2002, Pat attended the inauguration and reception afterward in the Tweed Courthouse, made infamous for its Tammany ties. The interior is a mixture of differing styles of brick, and the staircases are made of iron. How many workers fed their families laboring on that edifice? Seeing Ed Cleary, the president of the state AFL-CIO coming his way, Pat threw out his arms and shouted a merry greeting, “Ed, look around. Oh for the days when you could do a favor for a friend.”

Moynihan was a serious student of government and public policy, but he knew how to make a point with whimsy, humor and wit. He fretted that we were allowing politics to become too important. He would be disconsolate today, I think, at how coarse and vicious our discourse has become. That said, he would expect us to get better. As he once wrote, the remarkable thing about nuclear war is that it didn’t happen.

In discussing Lou Gehrig, his boyhood idol, he quoted a Yeats line about a man “who was blessed and could bless.” Today, on Pat Moynihan’s birthday, nearly 20 years after his death in 2003, the same can be said of him.

Bill Cunningham served as Senator Daniel P. Moynihan’s chief of staff and campaign adviser, and also served in senior positions in New York City Hall and the Governor’s Office. He is the founder of advisory firm Cunningham Strategies.

