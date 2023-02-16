Artivion: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

KENNESAW, Ga. — KENNESAW, Ga. — Artivion, Inc. (AORT) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $2.2 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. The Kennesaw, Georgia-based company said it had net income of 5 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 10 cents per share.

The biological medical device maker posted revenue of $79.4 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $80.3 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $19.2 million, or 48 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $313.8 million.

Artivion expects full-year revenue in the range of $331 million to $343 million.

Artivion shares have increased roughly 9% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $13.20, a decrease of 26% in the last 12 months.

