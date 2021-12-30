The in-person show will go on with an added precaution — all writers and hosts must get a COVID-19 rapid test the day of the event. Show cancellations in New York City, Los Angeles and other cities have heightened anxieties among some entertainment workers. The fears, in many cases, are warranted — job losses at arts and culture nonprofits during the pandemic have been more than three times worse than the whole sector, according to the Johns Hopkins Center for Civil Society Studies.