In this June 15, 2018 photo, twenty dollar bills are counted in North Andover, Mass. The percentage of small businesses raising their prices in May jumped to the highest level since 2008, at a net 19 percent, according to a survey by the National Federation of Independent Business. And more seem set to follow suit. A little more than a quarter of small businesses said they plan to raise their prices over the next three months, the highest level since 2008. (Elise Amendola, File/Associated Press)

NEW YORK — Small-business owners are more likely to be raising their prices than at any time in the last decade. Should you be among them?

With inflation grabbing hold across the economy, a bit more than a quarter of all small businesses are planning to raise their prices over the next three months, according to a survey by the National Federation of Independent Business. That’s the highest level since 2008.

The risk of losing customers by raising prices is always real, particularly after a long low-inflation economy. But the pressure is on to join the tide as labor costs keep climbing.

