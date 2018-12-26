In a photo taken Dec. 23, 2018, Flavia Cabral walks to her mother’s home in the Bronx section of New York. Cabral, who works two jobs, will be among many people benefiting from the minimum wage raise which will hit $15 on Dec. 31st. (Julio Cortez/Associated Press)

NEW YORK — The new year is bringing new wages to New York. The minimum wage is going up around the state on Dec. 31.

The highest wages will be in New York City, where fast-food workers and employees of businesses with 11 or more people will see their minimum hourly pay go up to $15 from $13.

That will make New York City join Seattle and San Francisco as the major American cities to have hit that benchmark.

For minimum-wage workers, the bump is a cause of celebration. But some business owners are more stressed as they try to figure out how to adjust to higher labor costs.

