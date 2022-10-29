Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A secure zone known as “the Attic,” at the Patch Barracks military base in Stuttgart, Germany, bears witness to the UK’s contribution to the war effort. Here, military personnel from 26 NATO and other allied nations work around the clock to coordinate the delivery of huge shipments of weapons to help Ukraine repel Russia’s invasion.

Evolving from the supply of small arms, anti-tank weapons and Soviet-era equipment, “the Attic” now operates as a one-stop shop for arms offered to Ukraine from around the world. It’s run by the International Donors Coordination Cell (IDCC), the joint brainchild of British and American armed forces, which merged their separate aid operations in March. The IDCC also organizes the training of the Ukrainian military, in which the UK has played a leading role.

The British are doing what they do best — working with the Americans in a military crisis, giving reliable material and moral support, just as they did in both Gulf wars. The UK’s intelligence services also played a major role in exposing Vladimir Putin’s offensive intentions from the outset. After the war that London predicted broke out, the UK supplied Ukraine with more than £2.3 billion ($2.7 billion) in military aid that helped cripple the Russian tank offensive around Kyiv.

Say what you like about personal shortcomings, but former Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his short-lived successor Liz Truss were true friends to Ukraine when other European leaders were ducking for diplomatic cover. The Economist jeers that the UK has become “ Britaly” after the recent political turbulence, but you won’t hear any anti-British jokes in the frontline states of eastern Europe where London’s contribution to the security of the continent is appreciated. In Kyiv, they’ve even named a street after Johnson.

But how deep is Britain’s commitment to the war? Truss promised to raise spending on defense from 2% to 3% of GDP by 2030. Rishi Sunak, the new Conservative prime minister, has not met that pledge, calling such targets “arbitrary.”

However, without sustained spending increases on unglamorous arms production and logistics, the UK’s armed forces will neither be able to supply Ukraine nor fight. Britain has already exhausted its stocks of NLAW anti-tank weapons that helped turn the tide of war earlier this year. Sunak’s chancellor Jeremy Hunt, is an admiral’s son and a former foreign secretary. For years he has argued that defense should get a bigger slice of the pie. Now that he is in charge of the nation’s finances, however, Hunt is signaling that he wants to maintain spending at current levels until 2026.

This should be the moment the UK rallies its allies by example. There’s a clear opportunity for leadership in the West, as nerves are fraying from the risk of Putin using nuclear weapons.

A week ago, President Emmanuel Macron announced that France would not retaliate with nuclear weapons against a Russian strike. UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace protested that Macron had “revealed his hand,” weakening the strategic ambiguity the West has always maintained in the face of Moscow’s offensive nuclear posturing. Macron’s grandstanding efforts earlier this year to broker peace with Putin were not appreciated in Ukraine.

Since 1989, American administrations have looked to Germany as the senior European partner in the Atlantic Alliance, but they are always disappointed. The country punches below its economic weight. German industry has been over-reliant on cheap imports of gas from Putin’s Russia and rising exports to Communist China. Shilly-shallying over military aid to Ukraine has been accompanied by waning popular support for sanctions against Russia. The timing of Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s visit to Beijing — just days after Xi Jinping assumed absolute power at the Chinese Communist Party congress — betrays Berlin’s essentially parochial outlook.

Meanwhile in Washington, Republican House leader Kevin McCarthy has been telling the Biden administration that there will be “no blank check” for aid to Ukraine this winter if his party wins a majority in next month’s midterm elections. A group of left-wing Democrats also sent a letter to the White House urging the president to explore “all possible avenues” to end the war “including direct engagement with Russia” — though they withdrew their missive rather than be associated with their Republican opponents.

Without help from America’s “arsenal of democracy,” Ukraine will buckle.

Siren voices are calling again on Kyiv to negotiate with Moscow, but what sort of bargaining hand would Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy have with Russian troops in possession of a fifth of his country’s territory?

NATO has lost discipline since the Cold War, when it was last forced to manage a nuclear confrontation with a hostile superpower. Many European members of the alliance have armies that are hardly equipped to fight a battle let alone a war.

In this hour, Poland, the Baltic republics and the Nordics look to the UK, not the Franco-German alliance, for leadership. But the cupboard is bare. To counter Russian threats earlier this year, Britain almost doubled its military footprint in Estonia, which shares a 183 mile border with Russia. However, those additional troops are set to be withdrawn soon, leaving only 900 soldiers behind. And the threat has not gone away.

The British army is being reduced to its smallest size since the Napoleonic wars two centuries ago — 75,000 by 2025. The Royal Navy and Royal Air Force haven’t the capacity to sustain operations on their own. In the campaign against Gaddafi’s Libya in 2011, the UK was forced to turn to the United States for resupply after only four days of fighting. Today it could barely maintain a fighting force for 48 hours. It’s no consolation that the German army is in even worse shape.

Sunak and Hunt may have stabilized the markets back home, but what are they willing to do to maintain the stability of the European continent? At a critical stage when the Ukrainian armed forces are clawing back lost territory in the south and east of their country, the UK should be redoubling its efforts to help. Russia is already regaining territory in the Donestk.

Britain faces a classic dilemma — guns or butter? The temptation in straitened economic times is to cut spending on the armed forces. The lesson of history is that it’s always the wrong call.

Martin Ivens is the editor of the Times Literary Supplement. Previously, he was editor of the Sunday Times of London and its chief political commentator.

