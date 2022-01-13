Yet even as the demand side is coming under better control, the supply side is still a black box. The omicron variant is so transmissible that it’s already causing severe new disruptions and wrecking plans for a return to business as usual. On the other hand, after two years of Covid-19, policy makers seem to be rethinking the trade-off between caution in controlling the disease and the economic disruption caused by strict lockdowns. Adding to these uncertainties are looming questions about the medium term and beyond. What kind of permanent changes, if any, will the pandemic make to the way work is organized? And how many pandemic-related exits from the labor force will be reversed once savings, currently buoyed by high asset prices, start to look depleted?