So this is where we are: The Taliban now hold most of the country, from the provinces to the regional capitals, the border crossings with most of the six neighboring countries and now, the capital, well before the full withdrawal of U.S. troops on Aug. 31. It has instructed its fighters to stay at the gates of Kabul until talks have concluded, although footage of the group’s leaders in the presidential palace late Sunday was symbolic of just how far citizens’ democratic dreams have fallen.