Paradise leaders are trying to make the town more fire resistant. But some experts say rebuilding in such high-risk areas is a recipe for another disaster.

California’s growing homelessness crisis is one reason there is little talk of prohibiting construction in high-risk areas like Paradise.

They are generally much more affordable than cities like San Francisco and Los Angeles, which face their own dangers from earthquakes, fires and rising oceans.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD