In this Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019 photo, shoppers wait in line to buy groceries at a government-run market selling spinach, tomatoes and peppers at discounted prices in an Istanbul neighbourhood. Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s government has set up dozens of these temporary stalls in Turkey’s largest cities in a bid to mitigate the effects of soaring food prices that have stung households. The move comes just over a month before Erdogan faces local elections on March 31, when runaway prices and an economic downturn could cost his ruling party some key municipal seats. (Emrah Gurel/Associated Press)

ISTANBUL — The government of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is offering cheaper vegetables to help people with soaring inflation and as he looks to shore up support for local elections next month.

The government has set up dozens of stalls in at least six cities where produce is sold at almost half price compared with regular markets.

The move targets poorer families who have typically voted for Erdogan and are now struggling with inflation. The cost of goods like food has jumped by about a third after turmoil in financial markets last year over Erdogan’s policies caused the national currency to slump.

