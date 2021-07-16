“The unknown of what you’re going to do looms large,” he said. “We’ve been riding this humongous reopening economy and reflation trade. Yes, it’s going to slow down, but what is it going to slow down to? If the job market is still weak, do we slow down to something on the order of 4% to 5%” economic growth, “or does it slow down to 2%? That would be a negative surprise that could roil the bond markets and the stock markets.”