In this May 11, 2018 photo, Sakae Casting Co. President Takashi Suzuki shows samples of his company’s casting products in his office in Hachioji, in the outskirts of Tokyo. President Donald Trump’s trade relations with Tokyo are testy, but Idaho gave Suzuki a warm welcome. Suzuki, whose company manufactures aluminum parts used for cooling batteries and semiconductors, first went to Silicon Valley looking for opportunities. But that was where everyone went, making for tough competition. (Yuri Kageyama/Associated Press)

HACHIOJI, Japan — As President Donald Trump squabbles with Japan, Canada and Europe about steel tariffs, companies such as Sakae Casting Co., which manufactures parts used for cooling batteries and semiconductors, are forging their own deals with American states that go their own way in pursuing investment and commercial opportunities.

In Idaho, Takashi Suzuki, the company’s president, has been welcomed by politicians and the university. Suzuki hopes to work with them on developing a way to cool nuclear fuel without creating polluted water — a problem that has intrigued him since Japan’s 2011 nuclear disaster.

Suzuki believes Japanese companies have fallen behind South Korean and other competitors due to lack of negotiating flexibility. He says it was easier to get a meeting with Idaho representatives than with anyone important in the Japanese government.

