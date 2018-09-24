In this July 6, 2018 photo, employees of a government-supported cultural center receive boxes with subsided food distributed under a government program named “CLAP” in downtown Caracas, Venezuela. Some workers transfer the contents, cooking oil, flour, rice, canned tuna, to suitcases or backpacks for fear of becoming walking targets. (Fernando Llano/Associated Press)

PANAMA CITY — At a recent closed door meeting, U.S. Treasury Department officials distributed a list of suspected shell companies that they believe senior Venezuelan officials have used around the globe to siphon off millions of dollars from food import contracts amid widespread starvation in the oil-rich nation.

It is part of a sustained campaign by the Trump administration to pressure President Nicolas Maduro by striking at the wallets of his country’s top officials.

Since Donald Trump became president, dozens of senior Venezuelan officials, including Maduro himself, have been sanctioned by the U.S. over allegations of corruption, human rights abuses and drug trafficking.

Last year, Trump even threatened a “military option” to remove Maduro. As Venezuela’s economic troubles mount, Trump is seeking to rally regional pressure as well.

