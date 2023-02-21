Ashford Hospitality Trust: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

DALLAS — DALLAS — Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (AHT) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The real estate investment trust, based in Dallas, said it had funds from operations of $5.7 million, or 16 cents per share, in the period.

The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was less than 1 cent on a per-share basis for funds from operations.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had a loss of $60.2 million, or $1.75 per share.

The hotel owner posted revenue of $317.5 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $301.5 million.

The company’s shares have risen 27% since the beginning of the year.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AHT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AHT

GiftOutline Gift Article