Ashford: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS — DALLAS — Ashford Inc. (AINC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.8 million in its fourth quarter. The Dallas-based company said it had a loss of $3.65 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.65 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The asset management company serving the hospitality industry posted revenue of $178.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported net income of $3.6 million, or $11.26 per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $644.4 million.

Ashford shares have dropped almost 3% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $13.50, a drop of 32% in the last 12 months.

