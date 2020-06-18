— New confirmed cases of coronavirus remained stable in China’s capital on Friday after a public health official declared Beijing’s latest outbreak under control. Beijing recorded 25 new cases, up by just four from Thursday, out of a total of 32 cases reported nationwide. A city transport spokesman said bus service between Beijing and other provinces would be suspended starting Friday to try to prevent the outbreak’s spread. Classes in the city have also been suspended and reopening plans for sports and other events are on hold. More than 360,000 tests for the virus have been carried out in recent days, according to city health authorities. A health official said the outbreak was large because it spread from Beijing’s main wholesale market. Beijing has confirmed 183 new cases over the past week as of Friday, but Wu Zunyou from the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention said daily numbers should soon begin to decline.