But health experts have warned that congregations during major festivals later this month and in November have the potential for the virus to spread.
“We have to work aggressively to make sure that during winter months and during the festive season coronavirus cases don’t rise dramatically,” said Dr. Randeep Guleria, a government health expert.
Experts say India’s fragile health system has been bolstered in recent months but could still be overwhelmed by an exponential rise in cases.
Consumer activity is gradually rebounding and millions of factory workers who had fled cities when India imposed a 2-month-long rigorous lockdown on March 25 are returning.
