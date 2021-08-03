In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude lost 12 cents to $71.14 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. On Monday, the contract fell $2.69 to $71.26. Brent crude, the price basis for international oils, shed 15 cents to $72.74 per barrel in London. It tumbled $2.52 the previous session to $72.89 a barrel.